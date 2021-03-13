UrduPoint.com
Capital Police Donates Blood For Thalassemia Patients

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:07 PM

Capital police donates blood for Thalassemia patients

The personnel of Islamabad Capital Territory police on Saturday donated blood to facilitate the Thalassemia patients in wake of prevailing coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The personnel of Islamabad Capital Territory police on Saturday donated blood to facilitate the Thalassemia patients in wake of prevailing coronavirus spread.

A blood donation camp was arranged by Nawal Trust in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), here at police lines headquarters.

PRC Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq along with IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, SP Headquarters Arif Hussain Shah and Principal Training Center DSP Tahir Khan visited the camp to encourage the donors.

Expressing his gratitude to Islamabad cops, Abrar-ul-Haq said capital police always showed sympathy and compassion towards this noble cause.

The role of Islamabad police to serve mankind had always been exemplary and a large number of participation in the camp was an evident of that.

Abrar-ul-Haq informed that amidst covid-19 restrictions and closure of Universities and Colleges, patients of thalassemia were facing acute shortage of blood after reduced blood donations were being observed from public.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assured further cooperation from the force in near future as well and said policemen stood shoulder to shoulder with citizens in every difficult hour.

