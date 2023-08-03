Cardiac diseases considered to be main cause of death worldwide: Experts

Cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the main cause of death worldwide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the main cause of death worldwide.

Pakistan was located in the region where the rate of this disease was the highest in proportion to the population.

Addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, chairman National Conference for Preventive Cardiac (NCPC) and Ex. President of the Cardiac Society Prof. Mansoor Ahmed said there has definitely been a reduction to some extent, but despite this, heart diseases were still the cause of more deaths in Pakistan and around the world.

Professor Mansoor said this disease was increasing rapidly in developing countries, while in developed countries, due to its preventive measures, the rate of the disease has decreased to some extent, complete abstinence from smoking.

He said control of diabetes, blood pressure and especially cholesterol was very important, in our country, the use of unhealthy foods that cause heart diseases was high, while the version was even most of the schools do not have sports fields.

He said that smoking was increasing in all respects, while Pakistan has almost reached first place in the world in terms of diabetes disease. Most people are unaware of these things and the prevention of diseases, Mansoor said and added that the rate of blood pressure was 18% about 30 years ago which has now increased to over 30% and most of the country's population was unaware of the prevention of diseases.

"We started organizing the National Conference of Preventive Cardiology about 22 years ago, but due to some unavoidable reasons, it could not be organized for many years, but now we are reviving it through this conference," he said.

Medical professionals want to be aware of this so that they can implement these tips and precautions on their patients.

In this regard, a national-level conference was being organized at Medicare Hospital on August 5 in which there will be various sessions and cardiologists will shed light on how to control this disease and how to deal with its harms.

Secretary NCPC, Ex-Secretary SAARC Cardiac Society Dr. Abdul Rasheed said the most alarming thing that was being seen in Pakistan was the increasing number of heart diseases among young people. In developed countries, heart diseases usually start to be reported at the age of 50 to 60 years, but now in Pakistan, it was at the age of 30 years.

Cases of heart disease are being reported and in some cases, it has been seen that children as young as 18 years are suffering from this disease which was mainly due to lifestyle which includes unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and heavy smoking of tobacco.

Alcohol was included in any form. Cold drinks, soft drinks, which contain a lot of sugar, while the use of market bread and excessive salt are also major causes of pre-diseases.

MD Medicare Cardiac and General Hospital Dr. Fadilha A. Sohail said that as you know that Professor Mansoor Ahmed and Dr. Rashid have discussed the issue of prevention and treatment of heart diseases before me.

This was a very important and sensitive matter which needs to be taken seriously. Medicare Hospital, playing a leading role in this regard and decided to organize NCPC 2023 in the conference hall of Medicare Hospital, in which cardiologists from all over the country will participate.