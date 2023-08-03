Open Menu

Cardiac Diseases Considered To Be Main Cause Of Death Worldwide: Experts

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Cardiac diseases considered to be main cause of death worldwide: Experts

Cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the main cause of death worldwide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the main cause of death worldwide.

Pakistan was located in the region where the rate of this disease was the highest in proportion to the population.

Addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, chairman National Conference for Preventive Cardiac (NCPC) and Ex. President of the Cardiac Society Prof. Mansoor Ahmed said there has definitely been a reduction to some extent, but despite this, heart diseases were still the cause of more deaths in Pakistan and around the world.

Professor Mansoor said this disease was increasing rapidly in developing countries, while in developed countries, due to its preventive measures, the rate of the disease has decreased to some extent, complete abstinence from smoking.

He said control of diabetes, blood pressure and especially cholesterol was very important, in our country, the use of unhealthy foods that cause heart diseases was high, while the version was even most of the schools do not have sports fields.

He said that smoking was increasing in all respects, while Pakistan has almost reached first place in the world in terms of diabetes disease. Most people are unaware of these things and the prevention of diseases, Mansoor said and added that the rate of blood pressure was 18% about 30 years ago which has now increased to over 30% and most of the country's population was unaware of the prevention of diseases.

"We started organizing the National Conference of Preventive Cardiology about 22 years ago, but due to some unavoidable reasons, it could not be organized for many years, but now we are reviving it through this conference," he said.

Medical professionals want to be aware of this so that they can implement these tips and precautions on their patients.

In this regard, a national-level conference was being organized at Medicare Hospital on August 5 in which there will be various sessions and cardiologists will shed light on how to control this disease and how to deal with its harms.

Secretary NCPC, Ex-Secretary SAARC Cardiac Society Dr. Abdul Rasheed said the most alarming thing that was being seen in Pakistan was the increasing number of heart diseases among young people. In developed countries, heart diseases usually start to be reported at the age of 50 to 60 years, but now in Pakistan, it was at the age of 30 years.

Cases of heart disease are being reported and in some cases, it has been seen that children as young as 18 years are suffering from this disease which was mainly due to lifestyle which includes unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and heavy smoking of tobacco.

Alcohol was included in any form. Cold drinks, soft drinks, which contain a lot of sugar, while the use of market bread and excessive salt are also major causes of pre-diseases.

MD Medicare Cardiac and General Hospital Dr. Fadilha A. Sohail said that as you know that Professor Mansoor Ahmed and Dr. Rashid have discussed the issue of prevention and treatment of heart diseases before me.

This was a very important and sensitive matter which needs to be taken seriously. Medicare Hospital, playing a leading role in this regard and decided to organize NCPC 2023 in the conference hall of Medicare Hospital, in which cardiologists from all over the country will participate.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Sports Young Rashid August Market All From Blood Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Fr ..

Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Friday to condemn Bajaur terror ..

40 seconds ago
 Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows t ..

Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows to Strengthen Army - Reports

41 seconds ago
 Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, A ..

Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, Arbiters of Sexual Violence

43 seconds ago
 Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of At ..

Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of Athletics Federation Amid Nepoti ..

44 seconds ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Ask ..

ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Askari Tower case

46 seconds ago
 UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

19 minutes ago
Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy ..

Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital pro ..

19 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early W ..

National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early Warning for All&#039; workshop

60 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets ..

Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets set by KMC

12 minutes ago
 Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Ital ..

Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Italy

12 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

12 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for uniqu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for unique space conversation at Louvre ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Health