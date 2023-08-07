Cardiac diseases main cause of deaths worldwide: Experts

The medial experts have said that cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the main cause of deaths worldwide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The medial experts have said that cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the main cause of deaths worldwide.

Pakistan was located in the region, where the rate of this disease was the highest in proportion to the population, said a communiqu� here on Monday.

While addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), the Chairman of the National Conference for Preventive Cardiac (NCPC) and former President of the Cardiac Society Prof. Mansoor Ahmed said there has definitely been a reduction to some extent, but despite this, heart diseases were still the cause of more deaths in Pakistan and around the world.

Professor Mansoor said this disease was increasing rapidly in developing countries, while in developed countries, due to its preventive measures, the rate of the disease has decreased to some extent, complete abstinence from smoking.

He said control of diabetes, blood pressure and especially cholesterol was very important, in our country, the use of unhealthy foods that cause heart diseases was high.

He said that smoking was increasing while Pakistan has almost reached on top in terms of diabetes disease. Most people are unaware of these things and the prevention of diseases, Mansoor said adding that the rate of blood pressure was 18 percent about 30 years ago, which has now increased to over 30 percent and most of the country's population was unaware of the prevention of diseases.

'We started organizing the National Conference of Preventive Cardiology about 22 years ago, but due to some unavoidable reasons, it could not be organized for many years, but now we are reviving it through this conference," he said. Medical professionals want to be aware of this so that they can implement these tips and precautions on their patients.

Secretary NCPC, Ex-Secretary SAARC Cardiac Society Dr. Abdul Rasheed said the most alarming thing that was being seen in Pakistan was the increasing number of heart diseases among young people. In developed countries, heart diseases usually start to be reported at the age of 50 to 60 years, but now in Pakistan, it was at the age of 30 years.

It is seen that children as young as 18 years are suffering from this disease, which was mainly due to lifestyle which includes unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and heavy smoking of tobacco. Cold drinks, soft drinks, which contain a lot of sugar while the use of market bread and excessive salt are also major causes.

MD Medicare Cardiac and General Hospital Dr. Fadilha A. Sohail said this is a very important and sensitive matter, which needs to be taken seriously.

Medicare Hospital, playing a leading role in this regard and decided to organize NCPC 2023 in the conference hall of Medicare Hospital, in which cardiologists from all across country will participate.