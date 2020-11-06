UrduPoint.com
Cardiac OPD Established At DHQ Abbotabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:56 PM

Cardiac OPD established at DHQ Abbotabad

Art of the facilities Cardiac Out Patient Department (OPD) as well as a 10 bed Intensive Care Unit has been established for the first time at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbotabad to facilitate people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Art of the facilities Cardiac Out Patient Department (OPD) as well as a 10 bed Intensive Care Unit has been established for the first time at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbotabad to facilitate people.

This was disclosed by the head of the Cardiology Department, Dr.

Syed Imran Kazmi while talking to journalists on Friday.

He said earlier to this only Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) was providing cardiac OPD, ICU and other services to the people of district Abbotabad and other areas that was already overburdened.

keeping in view the situation art of the facilities Cardiac OPD and ICU has been established at DHQ hospital to facilitate people, he said.

