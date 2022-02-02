The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Public Health has inaugurated a cardiac surgical unit in a key children's hospital in Kabul, a senior health official said Wednesday

KABUL, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Public Health has inaugurated a cardiac surgical unit in a key children's hospital in Kabul, a senior health official said Wednesday.

The ministry inaugurated the surgical unit in Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Wazir Akbar Khan, a diplomatic district on Tuesday, Deputy Public Health Minister Abdulbari Omar tweeted.

"Henceforth, the complicated surgeries that were normally referred abroad will be performed in Afghanistan," he said.

"We are working hard to further enrich this unit and provide standardized health care services to our people," he said.