UrduPoint.com

Cardiovascular Disease Causes 14.74 Percent Deaths In 2020 : PDS

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 02:37 PM

Cardiovascular disease causes 14.74 percent deaths in 2020 : PDS

The cardiovascular disease has caused highest 14.74 percent deaths in the country during 2020, followed by fever at 9.28 percent, paralysis (stroke) by 6.45 percent, according to the latest Pakistan Demographic Survey (PDS) 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The cardiovascular disease has caused highest 14.74 percent deaths in the country during 2020, followed by fever at 9.28 percent, paralysis (stroke) by 6.45 percent, according to the latest Pakistan Demographic Survey (PDS) 2020.

According to the survey, the death cause by diabetes count 5.63 percent whereas the 5.50 percent deaths were reported by cancer disease.

Similarly, the deaths caused by asthma 3.85 percent, respiratory diseases 3.64 percent, gastroenteritis with severe diarrhea and vomiting 3.15 percent , and disorder of Kidney 2.77 percent.

Post natal complications by 2.

17 percent, viral hepatitis by 1.96 percent, hypertensive diseases by 1.90 percent.

The survey reported that complication during delivery reported 1.67 percent deaths in the country, liver diseases 1.57 percent, traffic accident 1.13 percent, Covid-19 by 1.01 percent, malaria and ulcer by 0.53 percent each.

Cardiovascular diseases (ischemic heart disease and stroke) are the top global cause of death. Neonatal conditions � including birth asphyxia and birth trauma, neonatal sepsis and infections and preterm birth complications � are mostly included in complications during pregnancy or delivery, postnatal complications and respiratory diseases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Traffic Natal 2020 Cancer Top

Recent Stories

PM expresses resolve to work closely with Saudi Ar ..

PM expresses resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia

11 minutes ago
 Zia apprises newly appointed DS Railways

Zia apprises newly appointed DS Railways

5 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close lower 15th Apr, 2022

Tokyo shares close lower 15th Apr, 2022

7 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in road mishap

One killed, four injured in road mishap

7 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol pric ..

OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol prices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.