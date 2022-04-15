Cardiovascular disease causes 14.74 percent deaths in 2020 : PDS

The cardiovascular disease has caused highest 14.74 percent deaths in the country during 2020, followed by fever at 9.28 percent, paralysis (stroke) by 6.45 percent, according to the latest Pakistan Demographic Survey (PDS) 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The cardiovascular disease has caused highest 14.74 percent deaths in the country during 2020, followed by fever at 9.28 percent, paralysis (stroke) by 6.45 percent, according to the latest Pakistan Demographic Survey (PDS) 2020.

According to the survey, the death cause by diabetes count 5.63 percent whereas the 5.50 percent deaths were reported by cancer disease.

Similarly, the deaths caused by asthma 3.85 percent, respiratory diseases 3.64 percent, gastroenteritis with severe diarrhea and vomiting 3.15 percent , and disorder of Kidney 2.77 percent.

Post natal complications by 2.

17 percent, viral hepatitis by 1.96 percent, hypertensive diseases by 1.90 percent.

The survey reported that complication during delivery reported 1.67 percent deaths in the country, liver diseases 1.57 percent, traffic accident 1.13 percent, Covid-19 by 1.01 percent, malaria and ulcer by 0.53 percent each.

Cardiovascular diseases (ischemic heart disease and stroke) are the top global cause of death. Neonatal conditions � including birth asphyxia and birth trauma, neonatal sepsis and infections and preterm birth complications � are mostly included in complications during pregnancy or delivery, postnatal complications and respiratory diseases.