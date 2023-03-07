Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Nishtar Hospital Multan on Tuesday and inspected the emergency, ICU, medical, surgical, and other wards to review facilities for patients.

He also inquired the patients and their attendants about facilities.

The hospital administration wasunaware of the CM's visit.

The CM said that medical facilities would be further improved at Nishtar Hospital. He expressed satisfaction with some matters and noted that some aspects needed improvement. He said that people from Balochistan also come to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. The CM also vowed to fulfil the requirements of the hospital.