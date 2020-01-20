Cases of infectious diseases in Mongolia up 7.5 pct in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Mongolia registered 45,200 cases of infectious diseases in 2019, up 7.5 percent from 2018, data released by the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) showed Monday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :

The number of cases of smallpox and syphilis grew by 31 percent and 15.

1 percent, respectively, making them the main contributors to the increase, the NSO said.

In addition, the number of people who tested positive for HIV rose to 286 in the country with a population of over 3 million, after gaining 18 new cases last year.