Cases surge in Australian states amid Omicron new sub-variant concern

(@FahadShabbir)

Daily COVID-19 infections in several Australian states witnessed a big spike on Wednesday as the new BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is spreading rapidly in the country

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:Daily COVID-19 infections in several Australian states witnessed a big spike on Wednesday as the new BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is spreading rapidly in the country.

The state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 30,402 new cases on Wednesday, a big increase from Tuesday's 10,689. The state also recorded five deaths and 1,016 hospitalizations with 36 people in intensive care.

The health authorities said the high number of new cases is partly due to a data processing issue. About 10,000 positive rapid antigen test results registered from Sunday and Monday were included in Wednesday's numbers, inflating the number reported in the 24 hours to 4:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Despite the data problem, the health authorities warned the state to brace for a new COVID wave, with cases likely to double by the middle of next month over concerns on the spread of the new variant.