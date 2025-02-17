Catch-up vaccination drive launches in Hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The 12-day big catch-up campaign for immunization has been inaugurated by the Department of Health, WHO and UNICEF.

In this campaign, children from birth to 59 months will be vaccinated.

The district health officer (DHO) Hub Dr Noorbuksh on Monday said that 26 teams are participating in this campaign in Hub district and the required target was met under the micro plan.

He said in the briefing that the biggest challenge for the district health department is the refusing parents who refuse to vaccinate their children due to lack of awareness.

He said that the campaign would continue till February 28, it is necessary to give immunization to protect children from various diseases saying that in this regard, there is an urgent need to create awareness among the people.

The district health department will continue its dynamic efforts to improve the health sector, he said.