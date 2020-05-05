UrduPoint.com
Caution Essential For Asthma Patients Due To Coronavirus: Physician

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:12 PM

Caution essential for asthma patients due to coronavirus: Physician

During the wheat harvesting time and the change of season, it might be painful for asthma patients and should have to take precautionary measure to keep them safe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :During the wheat harvesting time and the change of season, it might be painful for asthma patients and should have to take precautionary measure to keep them safe.

Tuberculosis (TB) and Chest Specialist District Teaching Hospital Sargodha, Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich said in a statement on the occasion of World Asthma Day.

He said conditions of asthma patients in Corona virus were more serious and in these cases negligence could cause problem for them.

Dr. Sikandar said asthma was a treatable disease and with precaution and timely treatment better results could be achieved.

A large number of asthma patients in Pakistan did not seek timely treatment of the disease due to which number of people suffering from the disease was increasing.

"The disease can be controlled if the patient receives timely treatment", he commented.

Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich said asthma was a disease which becomes very painful for the patients in the days of wheat harvest so it was importantfor such patients to cover their nose and mouth during the season.

