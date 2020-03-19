CCRI alert employees, families on safety guidelines against COVID-19

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Thursday organized a seminar to sensitize its employees and their families on how to do life to stay safe against coronavirus (COVID-19) threat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Thursday organized a seminar to sensitize its employees and their families on how to do life to stay safe against coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Seminar titled coronavirus and safety measures comprised of three awareness sessions including one for class-4 employees, second for BS-5 to BS-16 employees and third for gazetted officials at CCRI Multan.

Director CCRI Multan, Dr Zahid Mahmood, said that employees should avoid handshake and instead opt for waving hands or voice only response to say Isalam-O-Aliakum.

Hands should be washed many times a day after regular intervals and more quantity of soap or alcohol-based sanitizers be used.

Do not touch your nose, eyes or mouth by your dirty/unwashed hands and maintain a distance of at least one meter from any person sneezing or coughing.

Do not cough or sneeze into your hands and instead do it in your elbow pits, however, using a tissue paper and then destroying it immediately is preferable.

There would be ban on assembly of four or more persons on CCRI Multan premises.

There would be no unscheduled meeting during next three weeks and meetings would be held only in unavoidable situation.

Outsiders should avoid visiting CCRI frequently and unnecessarily. Avoid attending gatherings and unnecessary travel.

Wear mask in case of illness and seek medical guidance in case of fever, cough and breathing problem.

Employees were further told to avoid using biometric system for attendance and instead use attendance register in their respective sections.

Earlier, Dr. Sabiha Noor gave awareness to women working in the demonstration fields of CCRI Multan and family members of the employees.