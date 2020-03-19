UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCRI Alert Employees, Families On Safety Guidelines Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:07 PM

CCRI alert employees, families on safety guidelines against COVID-19

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Thursday organized a seminar to sensitize its employees and their families on how to do life to stay safe against coronavirus (COVID-19) threat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Thursday organized a seminar to sensitize its employees and their families on how to do life to stay safe against coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Seminar titled coronavirus and safety measures comprised of three awareness sessions including one for class-4 employees, second for BS-5 to BS-16 employees and third for gazetted officials at CCRI Multan.

Director CCRI Multan, Dr Zahid Mahmood, said that employees should avoid handshake and instead opt for waving hands or voice only response to say Isalam-O-Aliakum.

Hands should be washed many times a day after regular intervals and more quantity of soap or alcohol-based sanitizers be used.

Do not touch your nose, eyes or mouth by your dirty/unwashed hands and maintain a distance of at least one meter from any person sneezing or coughing.

Do not cough or sneeze into your hands and instead do it in your elbow pits, however, using a tissue paper and then destroying it immediately is preferable.

There would be ban on assembly of four or more persons on CCRI Multan premises.

There would be no unscheduled meeting during next three weeks and meetings would be held only in unavoidable situation.

Outsiders should avoid visiting CCRI frequently and unnecessarily. Avoid attending gatherings and unnecessary travel.

Wear mask in case of illness and seek medical guidance in case of fever, cough and breathing problem.

Employees were further told to avoid using biometric system for attendance and instead use attendance register in their respective sections.

Earlier, Dr. Sabiha Noor gave awareness to women working in the demonstration fields of CCRI Multan and family members of the employees.

Related Topics

Assembly Multan Women Cotton Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halt to business activities is not a feasible opti ..

3 minutes ago

European stocks mixed at open after ECB stimulus

5 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

President Alvi urges people to forget their differ ..

32 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Infected Woman Dies in Moscow - Region ..

7 minutes ago

German police in nationwide raids on far-right gro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.