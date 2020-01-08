UrduPoint.com
CDA Hospital Performs Over 300 Successful Cochlear Implant Surgeries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:07 PM

The Capital Development Authority's (CDA) hospital has performed more than 300 Cochlear Implant Surgeries so far for deaf and mute Children including adults across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority's (CDA) hospital has performed more than 300 Cochlear Implant Surgeries so far for deaf and mute Children including adults across the country.

The hospital's Auditory Implant Center for cochlear Implant Services was not only contributing medical services in the region but also facilitating the patients visiting from different cities for implantation, CDA spokesman on Wednesday said.

"The patients approaching from neighboring countries are also being facilitated in center of excellence," he added.

In that regard Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed called on ENT Surgeon Dr. Jawad here and appreciated him for extending his services to the hospital and conducting implant surgeries successfully.

It was also decided in the meeting that ten beds would be reserved in the new under construction block of the hospital for that purpose.

The existing operation theater would be upgraded and new equipment would be procured in that regard.

Instructions have been issued to finance wing to allocate Rs40 millions for provision of state-of the-art machinery and equipment for the department.

It may be mentioned here that Capital Hospital was the only public sector hospital across the country that was providing cochlear Implant Services on economical rates.

Being cost efficient and having good services not only patients across Pakistan were approaching to the hospital for implantation but people from other countries like UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and Afghanistan were also getting treatment.

