Cellphone Tracking for Curbing Spread of COVID-19 Presents No Rights Violation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Tapping into cellphone location data to track people who have come into contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 does not constitute a rights violation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Communications to create a system based on mobile operators' geolocation data to track those who had come into contact with COVID-19 positive people.

"No, it does not," Peskov said, when asked whether the measure constitutes a rights violation.