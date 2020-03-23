UrduPoint.com
Cellphone Tracking For Curbing Spread Of COVID-19 Presents No Rights Violation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:36 PM

Tapping into cellphone location data to track people who have come into contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 does not constitute a rights violation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Tapping into cellphone location data to track people who have come into contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 does not constitute a rights violation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Communications to create a system based on mobile operators' geolocation data to track those who had come into contact with COVID-19 positive people.

"No, it does not," Peskov said, when asked whether the measure constitutes a rights violation.

