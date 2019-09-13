UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Center For Eyes, Teeth, TB Inaugurated At RHC Tando Jam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:29 PM

Center for eyes, teeth, TB inaugurated at RHC Tando Jam

Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro here Friday inaugurated a center for ophthalmology, dental and tuberculosis in the Rural Health Center in Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro here Friday inaugurated a center for ophthalmology, dental and tuberculosis in the Rural Health Center in Tando Jam.

Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) for setting up�a model health center in Tando Jam and�said the district administration would extend all possible cooperation to the center.

The PPHI's Deputy Director Mazhar Veesar said time was not far when the people of Tando Jam would not have to travel to Hyderabad city for medical treatment as complete range of health facilities would be provided in the town.

He told that soon a nursery for newborn babies would also be set up at the center while an ambulance equipped with emergency medical aid facilities had also been provided.

Medical Superintendent of the center Dr Muneer Thalho informed that the center's outdoor patient department received around 22,000 patients per month.

He told that the center was already providing maternity services.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Tando Jam All

Recent Stories

'Dialogue' plan for Cameroon crisis hits early hur ..

2 minutes ago

Smith serene as Australia recover against England ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll of Morocco flood-hit bus hits 24

2 minutes ago

De-escalation of tensions in Persian Gulf 'absolut ..

2 minutes ago

President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University asks stud ..

8 minutes ago

CPEC review meeting for removing bottlenecks of pr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.