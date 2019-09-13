Center for eyes, teeth, TB inaugurated at RHC Tando Jam

Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro here Friday inaugurated a center for ophthalmology, dental and tuberculosis in the Rural Health Center in Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro here Friday inaugurated a center for ophthalmology, dental and tuberculosis in the Rural Health Center in Tando Jam

Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) for setting up�a model health center in Tando Jam and�said the district administration would extend all possible cooperation to the center.

The PPHI's Deputy Director Mazhar Veesar said time was not far when the people of Tando Jam would not have to travel to Hyderabad city for medical treatment as complete range of health facilities would be provided in the town.

He told that soon a nursery for newborn babies would also be set up at the center while an ambulance equipped with emergency medical aid facilities had also been provided.

Medical Superintendent of the center Dr Muneer Thalho informed that the center's outdoor patient department received around 22,000 patients per month.

He told that the center was already providing maternity services.