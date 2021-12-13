UrduPoint.com

Central African Republic Grateful To Russia, China, EU For Support In Countering COVID-19

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:57 PM

Central African Republic Grateful to Russia, China, EU for Support in Countering COVID-19

The Central African Republic appreciates the support of Russia, China and the EU in countering COVID-19, President of CAR's National Assembly Simplice Sarandji said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Central African Republic appreciates the support of Russia, China and the EU in countering COVID-19, President of CAR's National Assembly Simplice Sarandji said on Monday.

"You know that Russia has significantly supported us, as has China... even the EU has greatly helped in raising awareness (of COVID-19)," Sarandji said in an interview with Sputnik.

He stressed that in his communication with Russian authorities, they expressed readiness to support car in curbing the spread of the new COVID-19 strain Omicron.

"We will count on the support of our Russian friends," Sarandji added.

Since 2020, Russia has been providing ventilators and personal protective equipment to the country. In July, China donated a batch of COVID-19 vaccines. The EU's ongoing support of the CAR is more focused on mitigating the COVID-19 socio-economic risks and recovery.

Since the start of the pandemic, the CAR's COVID-19 incidence rate has remained moderate in the five-million strong landlocked nation, with 11,912 cumulative cases and 101 deaths, according to health authorities' data, among the lowest rates in the Central African region.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia China Car Central African Republic July 2020

Recent Stories

realme Announces a GT 2 Series Special Event to In ..

Realme Announces a GT 2 Series Special Event to Introduce Three World-First Inno ..

12 minutes ago
 Hong Kong residents urged to vote actively in LegC ..

Hong Kong residents urged to vote actively in LegCo election a week away

2 minutes ago
 India designs kit to detect Omicron variant in 2 h ..

India designs kit to detect Omicron variant in 2 hours

2 minutes ago
 S. Africa's biggest laboratories agree to reduce P ..

S. Africa's biggest laboratories agree to reduce PCR tests costs

2 minutes ago
 CCRI to train master trainers for management, elim ..

CCRI to train master trainers for management, elimination of pink bollworm

2 minutes ago
 47 new corona cases reported in Punjab

47 new corona cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.