Central African Republic Grateful to Russia, China, EU for Support in Countering COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Central African Republic appreciates the support of Russia, China and the EU in countering COVID-19, President of CAR's National Assembly Simplice Sarandji said on Monday.

"You know that Russia has significantly supported us, as has China... even the EU has greatly helped in raising awareness (of COVID-19)," Sarandji said in an interview with Sputnik.

He stressed that in his communication with Russian authorities, they expressed readiness to support car in curbing the spread of the new COVID-19 strain Omicron.

"We will count on the support of our Russian friends," Sarandji added.

Since 2020, Russia has been providing ventilators and personal protective equipment to the country. In July, China donated a batch of COVID-19 vaccines. The EU's ongoing support of the CAR is more focused on mitigating the COVID-19 socio-economic risks and recovery.

Since the start of the pandemic, the CAR's COVID-19 incidence rate has remained moderate in the five-million strong landlocked nation, with 11,912 cumulative cases and 101 deaths, according to health authorities' data, among the lowest rates in the Central African region.