ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Zhengzhou City, capital of central China's Henan Province, reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. Friday, local authorities said.

The confirmed cases, ranging from two to 66 years old, are all scattered in different districts of the city. They have mild symptoms and are in stable condition.

The city has carried out epidemiological surveys to identify the transmission chain of the virus. Quarantine sites including 29 hotels have been put into use across the city.

So far, more than 15,000 residents in Zhengzhou are under quarantine in designated sites or at home.

The city has added two more medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

The province reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

From Jan. 21, 2020, when Henan reported its first COVID-19 case, to Thursday, a total of 1,777 confirmed cases have been reported in the province. Among them, 1,644 were locally transmitted.