CEO Education For Measures Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:07 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Department Bahawalpur region, Zahoor Ahmed Chohan has urged the management of all state-run and private registered schools to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19 virus

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said that COVID-19 virus had badly been affecting the entire world.

He said that educational institutions in several parts of the world were temporarily closed where the virus had been reported.

He urged the management of all schools whoever state-run or private to adopt precautionary measures against the virus.

He said that tests and exams of the students would be conducted in accordance with the schedule.

