CEO Health Authority inspects Murree health facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Murree Dr Azhar Mehmood Abbasi on Thursday paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Murree and Rural Health Centre, Lehtrar, to check the facilities being provided to patients

He checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines, Polio Counter, Labor Room and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail of both health facilities.

The CEO interacted with the patients who arrived for treatment and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

