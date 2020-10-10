UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Health Visits Cardiac Centre Chunnian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

CEO Health visits cardiac centre Chunnian

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) district health department Dr Muhammad Iqbal Javed on Saturday paid surprise visit to Chunnian Cardiac centre

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Chief Executive Officer (CEO) district health department Dr Muhammad Iqbal Javed on Saturday paid surprise visit to Chunnian Cardiac centre.

According to health department sources, the CEO reviewed the healthcare facilities being provided to patients.

He also checked the record of medical store, presence of staff and cleanliness.

The CEO also met patients and inquired about medical facilities being provided to them. He directed the staff of cardiac centre to ensure allavailable facilities to the patients. He warned that stern action wouldbe taken against the staffers for showing lethargy.

Related Topics

Visit

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Fijian President on Natio ..

11 minutes ago

Khushdil Shah makes fastest century

13 minutes ago

Govt. to bring down food prices by Oct 12: PM

5 minutes ago

Britain readies three-tiered Covid curbs next week ..

5 minutes ago

5 new buses handed over to special educational ins ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.