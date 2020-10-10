CEO Health visits cardiac centre Chunnian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Chief Executive Officer (CEO) district health department Dr Muhammad Iqbal Javed on Saturday paid surprise visit to Chunnian Cardiac centre.

According to health department sources, the CEO reviewed the healthcare facilities being provided to patients.

He also checked the record of medical store, presence of staff and cleanliness.

The CEO also met patients and inquired about medical facilities being provided to them. He directed the staff of cardiac centre to ensure allavailable facilities to the patients. He warned that stern action wouldbe taken against the staffers for showing lethargy.