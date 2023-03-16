CEO Health visits DHQ Hospital

CEO Health Narowal Dr Naveed Haider visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Thursday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):CEO Health Narowal Dr Naveed Haider visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Thursday.

DO Health Dr Muhammed Tariq, MS Dr Muhammed Faisal Ishaq, Incharge Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen and others were also present.

Dr Naveed Haider visited blood bank and wards, including emergency ward, children, surgical,and Dialysis Department.