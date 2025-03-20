Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders foolproof security for Youm-e-Ali (RA)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Youm Ali (RA) .

He was presiding over the 25th meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) at the Home Department on Thursday.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed security measures for Youm Ali (RA) and the last ten days of Ramadan. It was emphasized that strict security arrangements should be implemented around mosques, especially during Qiyaam-ul-Layl. The committee also approved the extension of Rangers’ deployment in Mianwali, DG Khan, and Attock to maintain law and order.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the meeting conducted a comprehensive review of the latest law and order situation across the province. He reiterated that ensuring the safety of citizens remains the state’s top priority. He also acknowledged the Punjab Home Department’s coordination with all relevant institutions to ensure a peaceful Ramadan.

Additionally, the committee appreciated the efforts of employees and officers who performed their duties diligently during the ICC Champions Trophy series.

The Punjab government has assured citizens that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain peace and security during religious observances.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, who was present in person, and Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, who joined via video link. Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal briefed the committee on the province’s current law and order situation.

Senior officials, including Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazal ur Rehman, IG Prisons, CTD, and Special Branch representatives, also participated. Commissioners and RPOs from across Punjab attended the meeting via video link.