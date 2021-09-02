Challenger to Japanese PM Kishida pledges huge COVID relief package

Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida pledged an economic package totaling hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars to curb the COVID-19 crisis as part of his policy platform for the upcoming ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)'s presidential election

TOKYO, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida pledged an economic package totaling hundreds of billions of U.S. Dollars to curb the COVID-19 crisis as part of his policy platform for the upcoming ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)'s presidential election.

Kishida, 64, who has announced his bid for the Sept. 29 LDP leadership race to challenge incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, vowed to reduce the number of people without access to medical care to zero by securing enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and build up a health crisis management agency that exercises solid leadership at a time of public health crisis.

"There are many voices among the people that the government is not providing enough explanations about its corona-virus response, and that it is too optimistic in grasping the situation," Kishida told a press conference.

"I will always keep in mind the worst case scenarios in managing a crisis, without thinking it is probably going to be okay," he said, showing his stance of concentrating on the crisis management amid increasing public dissatisfaction with the government's anti-virus measures.

He added that he will "personally offer thorough explanations about the government's (corona-virus) policy, its need and the process that led to the decision" to gain people's understanding.

He made such pledges as the Suga government faces criticism over the recent spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, which has put stress on the country's medical system, as well as the slow progress in its vaccination program.

Kishida also advocated the introduction of digital vaccine passports proving a person's record of inoculation to boost economic activities once the spread of the virus turns under control.

With the implementation of the economic package, Kishida proposed to distribute cash to people influenced by government policies and those struck financially by the pandemic as a step to help control the number of people going outside before more COVID-19 medications and treatments are developed.

The policies he stated were limited to COVID-19, and he is expected to announce his other policies at a later date.

The election, with campaigning set to start on Sept. 17, is so far projected to be a race between Suga, Kishida and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi. It will be Kishida's second bid after one in September 2020.

Last week, Kishida, who heads an LDP faction with over 40 members, said that if he were elected LDP president, he would limit the terms of LDP executives, excluding the president, to up to three years, in order to avoid the concentration of power.

In his first bid for the 2020 LDP presidential election, Kishida, hailing from a political family in Hiroshima, came second behind Suga. Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba was the third.

Kishida served as foreign minister and chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.