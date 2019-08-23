Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology organizes symposium on Vascular Surgery

(@imziishan)

A symposium on Vascular Surgery was organized at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A symposium on Vascular Surgery was organized at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), here on Friday.

The CPEIC was the first health facility which has set up the Vascular Surgery department in the city.

It is a surgical sub specialty in which diseases of the vascular system, or arteries, veins and lymphatic circulation, are managed by medical therapy, minimally-invasive catheter procedures, and surgical reconstruction.

The specialty evolved from general and cardiac surgery as well as minimally invasive techniques pioneered by interventional radiology. The vascular surgeon is trained in the diagnosis and management of diseases affecting all parts of the vascular system except those of the heart and brain.

Speaking on the occasion, PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj felicitated cardiology administration and ensured his full cooperation in this connection.

He said that vascular surgery patients would get best treatment facility at the hospital.

He appreciated efforts of CEPIC Executive Director, Dr Rana Altaf and an American trained specialist, Dr Yasir Khan for establishing the department at the hospital.

Vascular Surgery Specialist from America Dr Muzammil, Dr Haider and others also spoke.

A large number of doctors attended the symposium.