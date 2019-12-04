UrduPoint.com
Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute Of Cardiology New OPD To Open By June

Wed 04th December 2019

A new Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) will start its operations from June 2020

Medical Superintendent CPEIC Dr Faheem Akhtar Labar told APP on Wednesday that three out of seven-storey building had been completed and the building department would accomplishment the building.

He stated that two wards, stores, parking etc would be parts of the building, adding that three floors would be allocated for parking having a capacity of up to 250 vehicles.

Of seven storeys, three had been completed so far, the MS said, adding that new PC-I had also been revised the last month.

It is Rs3100 billions project wherein Rs1,800 billion were for development and Rs1,300 billion for revenue, including beds, furniture, equipments, Dr Labar said.

A hostel for doctors would also be constructed under the project, he said.

The extension of the CPEIC would consist of 208 beds, rising the number of total beds to over 500, Dr Labar concluded.

