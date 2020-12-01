Chemists demand withdrawal of schedule G from drugs sale licence

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Chemist and Drugs Association (PCDA) has demanded withdrawal of 'schedule-G' from the new drugs law which puts ban on sale of life saving drugs to the chemist who is running business on B-category, saying that it would cause unemployment among over fifty thousand drugs owners across Punjab, with one fourth of them working in South Punjab.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Divisional president of the association Akhtar Butt said a delegation of PCDA called on provincial Energy Minister Dr Ahtar Malik, along with delegation of Distributors Association led by Azhar Baloch yesterday. Former Punjab Health Minister Iqbal Khakwani and other office bearers of pharma organisations were also present on the occasion.

He claimed that the minister had agreed with their just demands, and assured them of arranging meeting with CM Punjab in his next visit expected here in upcoming few days.

Akhtar alleged that licensing authority was adopting 'delaying tactics' for renewing old drugs sales licenses. Infect, they are making lame excuses to ultimately cancel licenses after three years as per deadline set in the new drugs act, he claimed.

He termed it would lead thousands of people employed with majority of them living in rural belts i.e about 75 percent.

He warned of launching protest across the province if their demands wouldn't be met in letter and spirit.