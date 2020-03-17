Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan directs provision of food to families of coronavirus patients

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Tuesday directed provision of free ration including atta (flour), rice, milk, sugar, pulses and tea to the family members of confirmed corona virus patients in Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Tuesday directed provision of free ration including atta (flour), rice, milk, sugar, pulses and tea to the family members of confirmed corona virus patients in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In a notification here, the chief minister said families members of all those coronavirus confirmed patients, who were passing through an ordeal after their loved ones were tested positive and kept at isolation wards in government facilities, should be provided free food ration package. The package include 20 KG atta, 10 KG rice, one cotton containing one liter packs of milk, five KG pluses and five packets of black tea.

The health department, through home department, would communicate the exact addresses and contacts of individuals placed in isolation wards to the concerned deputy commissioners, who would make appropriate arrangements for delivery of the package to their families at their residences and provide a proper receipt for financial and administrative record.

The compiled record would be maintained at the Home Department.

In pursuance of the declaration and emergency order section 16 (A-I) of the National Disaster Management Authority KP Act 2010 in respect of corona virus and as decided by the competent authority, this would be considered a valid charge on the relief account with the Deputy Commissioners.