UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Directs Provision Of Food To Families Of Coronavirus Patients

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:33 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan directs provision of food to families of coronavirus patients

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Tuesday directed provision of free ration including atta (flour), rice, milk, sugar, pulses and tea to the family members of confirmed corona virus patients in Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Tuesday directed provision of free ration including atta (flour), rice, milk, sugar, pulses and tea to the family members of confirmed corona virus patients in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In a notification here, the chief minister said families members of all those coronavirus confirmed patients, who were passing through an ordeal after their loved ones were tested positive and kept at isolation wards in government facilities, should be provided free food ration package. The package include 20 KG atta, 10 KG rice, one cotton containing one liter packs of milk, five KG pluses and five packets of black tea.

The health department, through home department, would communicate the exact addresses and contacts of individuals placed in isolation wards to the concerned deputy commissioners, who would make appropriate arrangements for delivery of the package to their families at their residences and provide a proper receipt for financial and administrative record.

The compiled record would be maintained at the Home Department.

In pursuance of the declaration and emergency order section 16 (A-I) of the National Disaster Management Authority KP Act 2010 in respect of corona virus and as decided by the competent authority, this would be considered a valid charge on the relief account with the Deputy Commissioners.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cotton Family All Government Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education soft launches distant learni ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture&#039;s centres shut down amid ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Post begins contactless deliveries amid C ..

20 minutes ago

Sepoy Wajid Ali embraces martyrdom in Indian firin ..

25 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 9.68 % i ..

50 seconds ago

English Cricketer Alex Hales rejects Coronavirus r ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.