Chief Secretary directs distt administrators to ensure highest quality campaigns for polio eradication

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Monday shown confidence in the divisional and district administration to eradicate the menace of polio from the respective regions.

He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure that district polio control rooms (DPCRs) were optimally functional and provide the required stewardship to the field staff.

He said this while chairing a meeting on Polio eradication initiative (PEI) here at the Chief Secretary Office.

Chairperson Provincial Standing Committee on Health, MPA Dr Sumaira Shams, Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Secretary Secondary & Elementary education KPK, Secretary Information, Special Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, CCPO Peshawar, all divisional commissioners, National and Provincial EOC Coordinator, Deputy Commissioners, Director EPI, Dr Saleem, Team Leads UNICEF, Team Leads WHO, representatives of BMGF, Team Leads N Stop were also present on the occasion.

"Highest quality campaigns hold the key to success and there shall be no negligence in achieving quality campaigns," said Dr Kazim Niaz.

Chief Secretary directed Health Department to include salary increase of front line workers saying that providing conducive environment and good remuneration to the front line workers was the prime responsibility of the government and it should be implemented before the December round of anti-polio drive.

He underscored the need for robust essential immunization plan in the province with specific focus on under performing districts and urgent expansion of functional EPI centers in the province.

"Enriching polio program with other health and nutrition services in super high risk UCs should be expedited" said Chief Secretary and directed health department to spearhead this in coordination with EOC.

Moreover, he directed Secretaries Information, Secondary & Elementary Education, Social Welfare & Population Department, local government and other line departments to ensure full support to polio eradication initiative by engaging provincial and district level staff in the campaigns.Chief Secretary also directed Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs to ensure fool proof security to the health workers adding that he will personally supervise polio campaigns for effective and result oriented drives.

Earlier, Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit briefed the forum on the current status of polio in the province, challenges, strategies and way forward.

He said that case response has been planned in four districts Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas and Torgher districts of the province from November 18, next with a view to stop virus circulation in the region and boost low immunity of children.

"Sensitization of the community on the importance of polio and other vaccine preventable diseases in the need of the hour", he said adding that high quality campaigns in the low transmission season will help stop virus circulation in environment and brought down the number of polio cases.