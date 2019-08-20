Chief Secretary KP vows to stamp out polio from province despite challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan has said that polio eradication was top priority of the government and vowed to stamp out the crippling diseases from the region with concerted efforts at all levels.

He said this during his visit to Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) here on Tuesday.

Coordinator EOC Capt (R) Kamran Afridi and representatives of EPI, teams lead N Stop, WHO, UNICEF and BMGF were present on the occasion Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underscored the need for comprehensive strategy to address field challenges and motivate workers to achieve the goal of polio free region.

He said that significant achievements have been made in polio eradication, however, he went on to add that dedicated efforts were required to sustain the laurels and reach the finishing line.

Saleem Khan also paid rich tributes to polio workers saying that nation will not forget the invaluable sacrifices of the polio workers and security personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of their duty Earlier, the top provincial bureaucrat was briefed by Coordinator EOC in detail about the role of provincial EOC for being the apex oversight, management, coordination and implementation body at the provincial level.

He said that polio eradication had dedicated structures at all levels including District Polio Control Rooms at district while Union Council Polio Eradication Committees at UC levels under the umbrella of PEOC and National EOC.

On the preparations of the upcoming campaigns, challenges and strategies for the low transmission season, Kamran Afridi said that revamped communications and operational strategy was chalked out to address the current challenges in the field and create community demand for vaccination.

He said that despite security and other field challenges the provincial EOC took a number of bold decisions and initiatives which includes community engagement sessions, engaging right influencers at local levels, Khuli Katcheris, media talk-shows, institutional partnerships, social media to change public perception about polio.

Kamran Afridi said that parental refusal was the biggest programmatic challenge and every effort has been made in the revamped communication strategy to convince parents to vaccinate their children in every campaign and to turn deaf ear to the propaganda that was meant to damage the national image besides leaving our children disabled for life.

He said advocacy sessions have been planned with academia, peadriatric, religious sports associations along with parliamentarians, representatives of local bodies etc to engage neutral voices for the programme and address community concerns about vaccination.

Polio vaccine is completely safe and is certified by the national drug regulatory authority, he said, adding that the world has eradicated polio using the same vaccine.

He also informed the chair about the upcoming sub- national immunization drive (SNID) that was planned in high risk districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staring from August 26.