UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary KP Vows To Stamp Out Polio From Province Despite Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:37 PM

Chief Secretary KP vows to stamp out polio from province despite challenges

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan has said that polio eradication was top priority of the government and vowed to stamp out the crippling diseases from the region with concerted efforts at all levels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan has said that polio eradication was top priority of the government and vowed to stamp out the crippling diseases from the region with concerted efforts at all levels.

He said this during his visit to Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) here on Tuesday.

Coordinator EOC Capt (R) Kamran Afridi and representatives of EPI, teams lead N Stop, WHO, UNICEF and BMGF were present on the occasion Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underscored the need for comprehensive strategy to address field challenges and motivate workers to achieve the goal of polio free region.

He said that significant achievements have been made in polio eradication, however, he went on to add that dedicated efforts were required to sustain the laurels and reach the finishing line.

Saleem Khan also paid rich tributes to polio workers saying that nation will not forget the invaluable sacrifices of the polio workers and security personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of their duty Earlier, the top provincial bureaucrat was briefed by Coordinator EOC in detail about the role of provincial EOC for being the apex oversight, management, coordination and implementation body at the provincial level.

He said that polio eradication had dedicated structures at all levels including District Polio Control Rooms at district while Union Council Polio Eradication Committees at UC levels under the umbrella of PEOC and National EOC.

On the preparations of the upcoming campaigns, challenges and strategies for the low transmission season, Kamran Afridi said that revamped communications and operational strategy was chalked out to address the current challenges in the field and create community demand for vaccination.

He said that despite security and other field challenges the provincial EOC took a number of bold decisions and initiatives which includes community engagement sessions, engaging right influencers at local levels, Khuli Katcheris, media talk-shows, institutional partnerships, social media to change public perception about polio.

Kamran Afridi said that parental refusal was the biggest programmatic challenge and every effort has been made in the revamped communication strategy to convince parents to vaccinate their children in every campaign and to turn deaf ear to the propaganda that was meant to damage the national image besides leaving our children disabled for life.

He said advocacy sessions have been planned with academia, peadriatric, religious sports associations along with parliamentarians, representatives of local bodies etc to engage neutral voices for the programme and address community concerns about vaccination.

Polio vaccine is completely safe and is certified by the national drug regulatory authority, he said, adding that the world has eradicated polio using the same vaccine.

He also informed the chair about the upcoming sub- national immunization drive (SNID) that was planned in high risk districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staring from August 26.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Polio Social Media Visit Same Lead August Afridi Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Incorporating biosecurity in higher education curr ..

11 minutes ago

Emirati women to scale peak of empowerment during ..

11 minutes ago

Italy's political crisis comes to a head as Prime ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council establishes Alhamra Reference ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil bus hijacker shot dead by police

3 minutes ago

Drive afoot to acquaint informal sector workers ab ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.