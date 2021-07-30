Chief Secretary launches anti-polio drive in KP

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday launched the anti-polio campaign in which more than 3.7 million children would be vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday launched the anti-polio campaign in which more than 3.7 million children would be vaccinated.

Talking to media, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said in this campaign children of 18 districts across the province would be vaccinated.

He said 16,000 teams have been formed for the polio campaign and more than 26,000 security personnel have been deployed with the polio teams.

Coordinator Abdul Basit on this occasion said that the aim was to vaccinate more than 3.

7 million children during the campaign and all the arrangements had been made.

Abdul Basit said that 16,731 trained teams had been formed for the campaign, he said adding, 15,965 mobile, 708 transit and 58 roaming teams would be there to support the overall campaign. A total of 4,385 area in-charges have also been posted, Coordinator Abdul Basit said, adding, a total 26,719 personnel to protect polio teams.