Child HIV Treatment Cost Slashed: Unitaid

Tue 01st December 2020

A strawberry-flavoured HIV treatment for the 1.7 million children living with the virus will slash the cost of yearly paediatric treatment by three quarters, Unitaid announced on World AIDS Day

Geneva (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :A strawberry-flavoured HIV treatment for the 1.7 million children living with the virus will slash the cost of yearly paediatric treatment by three quarters, Unitaid announced on World AIDS Day.

The dispersible treatment is the first specifically made for children and will initially be available in six African countries in the first half of 2021, the global health development organisation said in a statement.

The new formulation of the recommended first-line HIV treatment dolutegravir (DTG) will cost $120 a year instead of $480, said Unitaid, which works in partnership with the World Health Organization.

"A long-awaited HIV treatment designed specifically for children will now be available in low-and middle-income countries," Unitaid said.

"The new pricing agreement with generic manufacturers Viatris and Macleods means a new dispersible formulation of the recommended first-line HIV treatment DTG will be launched at a yearly cost of $36 per child, reduced from around $400."This will bring down the total cost of yearly paediatric HIV treatment by three quarters from over $480 per child to under $120 per child, said Unitaid.

