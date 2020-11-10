Child specialists for safe outdoor activities instead of gadget usage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Child Specialists Tuesday urged parents to encourage their kids for outdoor physical activities during their stay-at-home instead of using various tech gadgets such as mobiles or tablets.

Talking to a private news channel, Renowned Child Specialist Dr Naheed explained that increasing physical activity, reducing sedentary time and ensuring quality sleep among children will improve their physical and mental well being along with preventing childhood obesity.

She said as the pandemic drags on, it was easy to neglect normal daily routines, however, structured out door physical activities were still important for kids adding she said that maintaining regular mealtimes and bedtimes can help child feel safe and secure.

Dr Naheed said slum area kids possessed strong immune system as compared to kids who were pampered at home and avoid physical activities.

Lack of exercise lead towards negative impacts on mental health which can compound stress or anxiety that many will experience in the face of isolation from normal social life, she said.

Specialist also pointed out exposure to germs builds immunity, and works in the same way as vaccines.

She said kids who play in the mud has stronger immune system as well as development of the sensory nervous system that leads to developing fine mental skills and enhancing creativity adding she said natural bacteria help fight against various infections.

She also recommended parents to visit outside with kids but avoid crowded places. "When kids are sick, parents should not send them to school. Cases of infection are also rising so one needs to be careful", she added.