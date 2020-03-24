UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Complex Dedicates Five Telephone Lines For Tele Medicine Facility

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:09 PM

Children Complex dedicates five telephone lines for tele medicine facility

In wake of coronavirus scenario, children complex dedicated five telephone lines for public on consultation for their kids health issues instead of visiting the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of coronavirus scenario, children complex dedicated five telephone lines for public on consultation for their kids health issues instead of visiting the health facility.

Doctors can be consulted telepathically round the clock for the health related issues of their children from experts from March 24.

Public has been advised to approach through 061-9201431, 061-9201432, 061-9201433, 061-9201434 and 061-9201435 for the guidance.

Awareness about novel coronvirus (COVID-19) will also be extended to callers on these lines, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Olympic Committee calls for postponement of Tok ..

6 minutes ago

'Asterix' co-creator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) launches its first-e ..

6 minutes ago

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairs meeting to streamli ..

6 minutes ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

8 minutes ago

Intra district transport banned in Sukkur

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.