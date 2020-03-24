Children Complex dedicates five telephone lines for tele medicine facility

In wake of coronavirus scenario, children complex dedicated five telephone lines for public on consultation for their kids health issues instead of visiting the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of coronavirus scenario, children complex dedicated five telephone lines for public on consultation for their kids health issues instead of visiting the health facility.

Doctors can be consulted telepathically round the clock for the health related issues of their children from experts from March 24.

Public has been advised to approach through 061-9201431, 061-9201432, 061-9201433, 061-9201434 and 061-9201435 for the guidance.

Awareness about novel coronvirus (COVID-19) will also be extended to callers on these lines, said a release issued here on Tuesday.