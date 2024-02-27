Children Complex Holds Workshop On Newborns Resuscitation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:36 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A workshop on "Resuscitation of Neonatals" was conducted at Children's Hospital here on Tuesday.
The purpose of the workshop was to enhance the skills of doctors regarding the resuscitation of newborns.
It was organized under the supervision of Dean Children Complex, Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti.
Dr. Rana Waqas Shakir provided training to all doctors. Dr Waqas Imran, Dr Sahil Arshad, and Dr Asim Khurshid also participated and discussed the importance of the workshop with the participants at the end.
A good number of doctors, staff nurses, and paramedics attended the workshop.
