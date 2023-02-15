An awareness walk was arranged at Children's Hospital on Wednesday to celebrate International Childhood Cancer Day, a global campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and families affected by cancer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):An awareness walk was arranged at Children's Hospital on Wednesday to celebrate International Childhood Cancer Day, a global campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and families affected by cancer.

Dean Children Complex, Dr Muhammad Kashif, led the cancer awareness walk which started from the new building towards the old building's blood bank area.

He was accompanied by Head of Department of Oncology ward Dr Rana Zulfiqar, Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Aslam Sheikh, Dr Rana Waqas Shakir, Dr Sadia AMS. A large number of doctors, staff nurses and paramedics also participated in the walk.

After the walk, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held for cancer patients admitted to the oncology ward.

Later, the dean distributed gifts among the patients as a token of affection.