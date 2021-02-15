UrduPoint.com
Children Complex Organizes Walk On World Childhood Cancer Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:11 PM

Children Complex organizes walk on World Childhood Cancer Day

Children Complex Multan on Monday organized an awareness walk in connection with World Childhood Cancer Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Children Complex Multan on Monday organized an awareness walk in connection with World Childhood Cancer Day.

The walk was jointly led by Dean Children Complex, Dr Waqar Rabbani, MS, Dr Zahid Akhter and Head of Cancer Department, Dr Zulfiqar Rana along with a large number of healthcare workers and civil society members.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with awareness about the cancer.

It began from main building and culminated at main gate of the complex.

Later, gifts were disbursed among the cancer patients being treated at the health facility.

It is worth mentioning here that number of childhood cancer cases is rising in Pakistan and around 8000-1200 patients are reported annually.

The ratio was 80-100 cases in Children Complex in 2005 per year while World incidence 1 in 6500 kids.

Most common cancer types include :Blood cancer, Lymphoma, Kidney Cancer, Eye Cancer and Brain Tumors.

