Children complex plans to introduce cardiac surgery from this year

Children Complex will introduce cardiac surgery from this year, provided the scheme is approved by govt for next fiscal year, said Dean of Institute, Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Bhatti

Talking to APP here on Friday he said that they had sent three schemes to Punjab government including Bone Marrow transplant, Paeds Cardiac surgery and renovation of old building having general Operation Theatres for FY 2020-21.

"If approved, we will executive the plan from current year. Bone Marrow transplant is an old project which was put on back burner in past, they have sent again to govt for sanctioning." he explained.

South Punjab needs more hospitals for children, he said and added that Children complex should have 1,000 beds just like Lahore hospitals.

About the budget for medicine, Dr Bhatti informed they had forwarded provincial budget of Rs 450 million which was Rs 250 million in the past which was insufficient to meet the requirement.

"We have been purchasing medicines for our emergency with the cooperation of some philanthropists for last couple of months due to paucity of funds, " he disclosed.

Many of under developed countries are spending more on health than Pakistan while we are using only 0.6 per cent of the budget, Dr Bhatti who is also dean of hospital informed.

Regarding MTI Act, he stated that a policy board consisting of provincial health minister, additional secretary health and five other members will select chairman board of governors who can appoint, Dean, Directors etc for a period of three years for the public hospitals.

Doctors could not be transferred to other hospitals once the Act comes in force, he noted.