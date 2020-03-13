UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Complex Plans To Introduce Cardiac Surgery From This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

Children complex plans to introduce cardiac surgery from this year

Children Complex will introduce cardiac surgery from this year, provided the scheme is approved by govt for next fiscal year, said Dean of Institute, Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Bhatti

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Children Complex will introduce cardiac surgery from this year, provided the scheme is approved by govt for next fiscal year, said Dean of Institute, Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Bhatti.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said that they had sent three schemes to Punjab government including Bone Marrow transplant, Paeds Cardiac surgery and renovation of old building having general Operation Theatres for FY 2020-21.

"If approved, we will executive the plan from current year. Bone Marrow transplant is an old project which was put on back burner in past, they have sent again to govt for sanctioning." he explained.

South Punjab needs more hospitals for children, he said and added that Children complex should have 1,000 beds just like Lahore hospitals.

About the budget for medicine, Dr Bhatti informed they had forwarded provincial budget of Rs 450 million which was Rs 250 million in the past which was insufficient to meet the requirement.

"We have been purchasing medicines for our emergency with the cooperation of some philanthropists for last couple of months due to paucity of funds, " he disclosed.

Many of under developed countries are spending more on health than Pakistan while we are using only 0.6 per cent of the budget, Dr Bhatti who is also dean of hospital informed.

Regarding MTI Act, he stated that a policy board consisting of provincial health minister, additional secretary health and five other members will select chairman board of governors who can appoint, Dean, Directors etc for a period of three years for the public hospitals.

Doctors could not be transferred to other hospitals once the Act comes in force, he noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget From Government Million

Recent Stories

Girl commits suicide over domestic issues in Faisa ..

6 minutes ago

South Sudan's road to peace marred by 'unconsciona ..

6 minutes ago

Administration constitutes task force to control a ..

57 seconds ago

Cars, motorcycles lifter gang busted in Faisalabad ..

59 seconds ago

Iran warns Trump over 'dangerous actions' after Ir ..

1 minute ago

120 beds fixed for corona virus patients in Multan ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.