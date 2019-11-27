Children Die Of Epidemic Diseases, Not Malnutrition: DHO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:06 PM
District Health Officer said that different epidemic diseases were reason of death in Tharparkar children and denied of malnutrition cause
In a statement on Wednesday the DHO, Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon, clarified that Asphyxia, Pneumonia, Meningitis and scorpion sting were the cause of death of nine children in a single day.
He said that 5 children died at civil hospital Mithi, 3 children at Taluka Hospital Nangarparkar and one child at Tehsil hospital Chhachhro.
Refuting the impression created by a section of media the DHO said that health care facilities were available in all hospitals of the district.