Children Die Of Epidemic Diseases, Not Malnutrition: DHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:06 PM

Children die of epidemic diseases, not malnutrition: DHO

District Health Officer said that different epidemic diseases were reason of death in Tharparkar children and denied of malnutrition cause

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :District Health Officer said that different epidemic diseases were reason of death in Tharparkar children and denied of malnutrition cause.

In a statement on Wednesday the DHO, Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon, clarified that Asphyxia, Pneumonia, Meningitis and scorpion sting were the cause of death of nine children in a single day.

He said that 5 children died at civil hospital Mithi, 3 children at Taluka Hospital Nangarparkar and one child at Tehsil hospital Chhachhro.

Refuting the impression created by a section of media the DHO said that health care facilities were available in all hospitals of the district.

