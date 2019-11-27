Children die of epidemic diseases, not malnutrition: DHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Health Officer said that different epidemic diseases were reason of death in Tharparkar children and denied of malnutrition cause

In a statement on Wednesday the DHO, Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon, clarified that Asphyxia, Pneumonia, Meningitis and scorpion sting were the cause of death of nine children in a single day.

He said that 5 children died at civil hospital Mithi, 3 children at Taluka Hospital Nangarparkar and one child at Tehsil hospital Chhachhro.

Refuting the impression created by a section of media the DHO said that health care facilities were available in all hospitals of the district.