Children most vulnerable to catching cold

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Paediatricians have advised parents to keep their children indoors as they are most vulnerable to catching seasonal diseases, and need extra care and attention.

Dr Musadiq Khan, a child specialist at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) said a cold wave has hit the country, which can make children suffer from infections, so they should be bounded indoors.

Colds are most common in the fall and winter when people are indoors and in close contact with each other. He said no doubt, children are the most vulnerable to catching diseases, adding that precautionary measure is the best tool to fight seasonal diseases.

To keep the children warm, he said, they should wear warm clothes. A large number of kids is visiting the hospital daily with their parents to get medicines and advice, he added.