Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (Retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani visited Pakistan Sweet Homes on Friday and led the children awareness walk on tobacco hazards and diseases.

Addressing the children during the awareness walk, PANAH President Major General (Retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said, "My dear children, always choose healthy and simple diet, because the future of this beloved country is in your hands, make exercise your routine, salah a part of your life, and stay away from smoking." The PANAH president was accompanied by General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman, Dr Abdul Qayyum, Squadron Leader (Retd) Ghulam Abbas and other members of the association.

Earlier, General Secretary of PANAH, Sana Ullah Ghumman during the briefing highlighted the activities of the association and said that PANAH has been creating awareness among masses about other deadly diseases including heart diseases for the last 37 years.

"Children and young people play an important role in this, because children are our future, their health is our first priority.

They should choose a simple life and natural foods, and avoid smoking, which is harmful to their health," he added.

Founder and Chief Executive Pakistan Sweet Homes Khan Zamrud Khan said that the services of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) were invaluable. "My children and I stand with them in the noble cause of PANAH. Tobacco is a poison that has polluted our environment, I hope our children who are future of Pakistan, will stay away from unhealthy foods and tobacco and encourage others to do the same," he concluded.

While informative lectures were given to children on non-communicable diseases such as heart, cancer, diabetes and obesity, Dr Abdul Qayyum gave a presentation on the importance of healthy diet and harmful effects of tobacco, followed by awareness walk. CEO of Pakistan Sweet Homes Khan Zamrud Khan along with the children and staff of his company fully participated.

At the PANAH walk, the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes carried placards on the harmful effects of tobacco and the diseases caused by it.