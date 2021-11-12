UrduPoint.com

Children Should Choose Healthy, Simple Diet, Stay Away From Smoking: Gen Kiani

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:09 PM

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (Retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani visited Pakistan Sweet Homes on Friday and led the children awareness walk on tobacco hazards and diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (Retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani visited Pakistan Sweet Homes on Friday and led the children awareness walk on tobacco hazards and diseases.

Addressing the children during the awareness walk, PANAH President Major General (Retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said, "My dear children, always choose healthy and simple diet, because the future of this beloved country is in your hands, make exercise your routine, salah a part of your life, and stay away from smoking." The PANAH president was accompanied by General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman, Dr Abdul Qayyum, Squadron Leader (Retd) Ghulam Abbas and other members of the association.

Earlier, General Secretary of PANAH, Sana Ullah Ghumman during the briefing highlighted the activities of the association and said that PANAH has been creating awareness among masses about other deadly diseases including heart diseases for the last 37 years.

"Children and young people play an important role in this, because children are our future, their health is our first priority.

They should choose a simple life and natural foods, and avoid smoking, which is harmful to their health," he added.

Founder and Chief Executive Pakistan Sweet Homes Khan Zamrud Khan said that the services of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) were invaluable. "My children and I stand with them in the noble cause of PANAH. Tobacco is a poison that has polluted our environment, I hope our children who are future of Pakistan, will stay away from unhealthy foods and tobacco and encourage others to do the same," he concluded.

While informative lectures were given to children on non-communicable diseases such as heart, cancer, diabetes and obesity, Dr Abdul Qayyum gave a presentation on the importance of healthy diet and harmful effects of tobacco, followed by awareness walk. CEO of Pakistan Sweet Homes Khan Zamrud Khan along with the children and staff of his company fully participated.

At the PANAH walk, the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes carried placards on the harmful effects of tobacco and the diseases caused by it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Young Same Cancer From

Recent Stories

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

25 seconds ago
 Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens ..

Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Healt ..

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan Post digital franchises to further improv ..

Pakistan Post digital franchises to further improve its global ranking

30 seconds ago
 ECA intergovernmental session on leadership to pus ..

ECA intergovernmental session on leadership to push for economic diversification ..

32 seconds ago
 Cars' sale surges 38% in four months

Cars' sale surges 38% in four months

6 minutes ago
 16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.