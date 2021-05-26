UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Begins Vaccinating People Under 30 Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:38 PM

Chile begins vaccinating people under 30 against COVID-19

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :-- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - - SANTIAGO -- Chile on Tuesday began vaccinating people under the age of 30 as part of the country's mass inoculation campaign against COVID-19, which has immunized 50 percent of the target population so far.

According to the Ministry of Health, 15,200,840 people, or 80 percent of the country's total population, will be inoculated by June 30, including about 23 percent between 18 and 29 years old.

- - - - HOUSTON -- Governor of the U.S. state of Louisiana John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced the relaxation of the remaining COVID-19 rules.

According to the governor, such easing of restrictions will include an end to the statewide school mask mandate. Local school districts will still be allowed to set their own mask rules.

- - - - MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday affirmed their commitment to supplying Latin America with vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease, with both having contracts with international pharmaceutical firms to produce domestically.

In a video call, the two leaders underscored their bilateral agreement to produce the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, in cooperation with the Mexican Carlos Slim Foundation, for the benefit of Latin America, praising it as a reflection of regional solidarity and integration.

- - - -HAVANA -- Cuba reported 1,291 new daily COVID-19 infections and 11 more deaths, reaching 135,499 cases and 901 deaths, the Ministry of Public Health said on Tuesday.

Havana registered another 570 new cases and continues to have the highest incidence rate in the country, the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said during his daily COVID-19 report.

Related Topics

Governor Santiago Mexico City Houston Chile Cuba June Agreement Slim Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU watchdog to rule Friday on Pfizer for youths

7 seconds ago

Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Kh. Muhammad Nasee ..

9 seconds ago

Over 8 mln 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines administ ..

5 minutes ago

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises sharply i ..

5 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in various localities of Ma ..

7 minutes ago

20k youth gets direct employability through openin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.