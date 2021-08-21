UrduPoint.com

Chile Receives More Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:18 PM

Chile receives more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

Chile received Saturday a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac

SANTIAGO, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Chile received Saturday a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

The shipment, which was delivered at the Santiago international airport, will allow more people to receive vaccination, said Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza.

The Chinese vaccine was approved for emergency use in Chile earlier this year by the Public Health Institute, based on the recommendations of the committee of experts convened for the evaluation of vaccines against the virus, which indicated its use for people over 18 years of age.

Chile has received more than 31.4 million doses from various laboratories, with 6.2 million doses having arrived since July 22.

Related Topics

China Company Santiago Chile July From Million Airport

Recent Stories

RTA announces plan to transport Expo 2020 visitors ..

RTA announces plan to transport Expo 2020 visitors from various emirates

6 minutes ago
 Pre-season training camp for white-ball players to ..

Pre-season training camp for white-ball players to commence on Sunday

7 minutes ago
 OPPO Unveils Multiple Innovative Imaging Technolog ..

OPPO Unveils Multiple Innovative Imaging Technologies, Leading the Future of Sma ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine, EU mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

Ukraine, EU mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates

2 minutes ago
 Usman Dar chairs DDC meeting

Usman Dar chairs DDC meeting

2 minutes ago
 Over 250 Arrested After Violent Anti-Lockdown Rall ..

Over 250 Arrested After Violent Anti-Lockdown Rallies in Melbourne, Sydney - Pol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.