Chile Receives New Shipment Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines

Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:28 PM

Chile receives new shipment of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

Chile received a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac on Saturtday

SANTIAGO, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Chile received a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac on Saturtday.

According to the Chilean Ministry of Health, this is the 16th shipment of Sinovac doses to arrive in the South American country since February.

The shipment was received at Santiago International Airport by Health Minister Enrique Paris and Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza, both of whom urged the public to get vaccinated.

"Almost 90 percent of people have received their first dose and we want everyone to be vaccinated. Therefore, on Monday and Tuesday, people aged 18 and above can go to vaccine centers to be inoculated with the Sinovac, AstraZeneca or CanSino vaccine," said Daza.

