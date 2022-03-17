Chile registers 12,566 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chile is averaging under 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases, according to the weekly moving average, to continue its downward trend, after registering 12,566 new infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,336,614 cases, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Chile is averaging under 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases, according to the weekly moving average, to continue its downward trend, after registering 12,566 new infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,336,614 cases, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

There were also 23 deaths related to the virus in the same day, bringing the death toll to 44,062.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour COVID-19 positivity rate was 10.98 percent nationally and 8.45 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region in the past day.

Chile closed 2021 with 2,000 infections per day, according to the weekly moving average, but the Omicron variant sent infections soaring to peaks of over 38,000 in a single day in February.

However, experts agree that the South American country has overcome the wave and that infections will continue to decline in the coming weeks.