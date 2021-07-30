UrduPoint.com
Chile Registers 1,383 New COVID-19 Cases, 119 Deaths In One Day

Fri 30th July 2021

Chile registered on Friday 1,383 new COVID-19 infections and 119 more deaths in one day, for a total of 1,613,288 cases and 35,295 deaths

According to the Ministry of Health, the country has seen 51 days of a sustained decrease in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, which has allowed for the gradual lifting of lockdowns and the resumption of in-person activities.

But this relaxation of measures, reflected in an increase in mobility in the last week, "does not mean suspending caution or lowering our guard," Health Minister Enrique Paris said during a press conference.

According to the ministry, COVID-19 cases have fallen by 48 percent in 14 days nationwide, while the incidence rate of 41.2 per 100,000 inhabitants is among the lowest figures of the pandemic.

