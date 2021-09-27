UrduPoint.com

Chile Registers 775 Cases, 8 Deaths From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Chile reported 775 new cases and eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, for a total 1,651,750 infections and 37,440 fatalities, the Ministry of Health reported

The ministry stated that COVID-19 cases have risen by 28 percent nationwide over the last seven days, although hospitalizations remain at low levels thanks to widespread vaccination against the disease.

A total of 4,486 people are in the active stage of the disease and 391 patients are currently hospitalized, including 291 on ventilators.

The ministry reported that 15 of the 16 regions of the country presented a positivity rate for the disease of equal to or less than 1 percent in the past 24 hours, with the exception of the southern region of Aysen, which registered 2 percent.

The Chilean regions with the highest positivity in the last seven days are Antofagasta, Arica, Parinacota, Aysen, and the Santiago Metropolitan region.

