Chile reports 2,771 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths in one day

Chile on Friday reported 2,771 COVID-19 infections and 38 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 3,525,845 cases and 57,205 deaths, the Ministry of Health said

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:Chile on Friday reported 2,771 COVID-19 infections and 38 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 3,525,845 cases and 57,205 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

It also stated that the COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.79 percent on the national level and 5.

95 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Moreover, cases have declined nationwide by 56 percent in two weeks, according to the ministry, with all of Chile's 16 regions seeing fewer infections.

Currently, there were 11,495 active cases in the South American country, with 348 patients hospitalized in intensive care units, the ministry said.