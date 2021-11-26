UrduPoint.com

Chile Reports Over 2,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Chile reports over 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Chile reported on Thursday more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, after registering 2,641 infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,751,769 cases, said the Ministry of Health.

There were also 43 COVID-19 deaths reported in the same period, bringing the total to 38,218, the ministry added.

In its daily report, the ministry stated that the national positivity rate climbed to 2.99 percent in the last day.

In the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the positivity rate was 2 percent, while in seven of the country's 16 regions it was equal to or less than 2 percent.

According to the weekly moving average, Chile surpassed the 2,000 daily average of cases in the last few days, a trend not seen since mid-July.

