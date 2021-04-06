UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Reports Over 5,800 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:16 PM

Chile reports over 5,800 new COVID-19 cases

Chile's Health Ministry reported on Monday 5,807 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total caseload of 1,032,612 infections and 23,677 death

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Chile's Health Ministry reported on Monday 5,807 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total caseload of 1,032,612 infections and 23,677 deaths.

Chile is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections since the end of summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Monday the country's health system is at its limit due to COVID-19.

To face this "serious threat," he said the country has doubled the number of critical beds available and established quarantines and other restrictions.

Starting on Monday, non-resident foreigners are banned from entering the country, except for those authorized by the Chilean consulate in the country of origin for health reasons.

Related Topics

Chile From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Honouring pioneers is consol ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hints at Possibility to Close Belarus' ..

4 minutes ago

US Climate Envoy Kerry, Lavrov Met in New Delhi - ..

4 minutes ago

France Unveils $4.7Bln Aid for Air France After EU ..

5 minutes ago

30,410 saplings planted in rwp region under Green ..

5 minutes ago

AC conducts raid at 'Walima'; FIR lodged on SOPs v ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.