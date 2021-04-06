Chile reports over 5,800 new COVID-19 cases

Chile's Health Ministry reported on Monday 5,807 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total caseload of 1,032,612 infections and 23,677 death

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Chile's Health Ministry reported on Monday 5,807 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total caseload of 1,032,612 infections and 23,677 deaths.

Chile is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections since the end of summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Monday the country's health system is at its limit due to COVID-19.

To face this "serious threat," he said the country has doubled the number of critical beds available and established quarantines and other restrictions.

Starting on Monday, non-resident foreigners are banned from entering the country, except for those authorized by the Chilean consulate in the country of origin for health reasons.