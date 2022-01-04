Chile sees increase in COVID-19 cases due to Omicron variant

Chile saw a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, after months of sustained decline, the Ministry of Health said Monday

SANTIAGO, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:Chile saw a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, after months of sustained decline, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

Infections increased by 27 percent in seven days, due to the high level of transmission of the Omicron variant, first detected in the country at the end of November, said the ministry.

The ministry reported 1,005 new COVID-19 infections and 11 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,811,297 cases and 39,173 deaths.

Over 600 people have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant, the second most prevalent in the South American country after Delta, whose transmission continues to decline, according to the health ministry data.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the Santiago Metropolitan Area increased to 4 percent in the last day, amid community transmission of the new variant.