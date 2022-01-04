UrduPoint.com

Chile Sees Increase In COVID-19 Cases Due To Omicron Variant

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 03:56 PM

Chile sees increase in COVID-19 cases due to Omicron variant

Chile saw a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, after months of sustained decline, the Ministry of Health said Monday

SANTIAGO, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:Chile saw a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, after months of sustained decline, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

Infections increased by 27 percent in seven days, due to the high level of transmission of the Omicron variant, first detected in the country at the end of November, said the ministry.

The ministry reported 1,005 new COVID-19 infections and 11 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,811,297 cases and 39,173 deaths.

Over 600 people have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant, the second most prevalent in the South American country after Delta, whose transmission continues to decline, according to the health ministry data.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the Santiago Metropolitan Area increased to 4 percent in the last day, amid community transmission of the new variant.

Related Topics

Santiago Chile November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in ..

CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in KP hospitals

25 minutes ago
 New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO have been identified

30 minutes ago
 PCB unveils nominations of 2021 awards

PCB unveils nominations of 2021 awards

35 minutes ago
 Shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

Shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

40 minutes ago
 PTI to fully cooperate with ECP in foreign funding ..

PTI to fully cooperate with ECP in foreign funding case: Asad Umar

42 minutes ago

2-days training workshop on ‘Scientific Writing’ concludes at UVAS

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.